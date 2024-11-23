Car stuck on tracks cancels late night Sheffield tram services with passengers forced to get off
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A driver got themselves stuck on the tracks off Shrewsbury sometime after 11pm.
The junction is close to the Sheffield Railway Station tram stop, which is one of the busiest and most central in the city, at a time when passengers would have had their minds on the ‘last tram home’.
As a result, both the Blue and Purple were suspended between city centre to Malin Bridge, Halfway and Herdings Park.
A passenger told The Star how everyone on his tram had to get off at Sheffield Station and find another way home.
Subscribe to The Star’s newsletter for all the latest news in Sheffield delivered direct to your inbox
They shared the video above of the dark coloured car jammed on the tracks with its emergency lights left blinking.
The car was reportedly removed at around 1am.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment on if anyone was arrested as a result.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.