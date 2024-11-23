Car stuck on tracks cancels late night Sheffield tram services with passengers forced to get off

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke

Senior Reporter

Published 23rd Nov 2024, 11:31 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Many late night tram services in Sheffield were cancelled last night after a car got stuck on the tracks.

A driver got themselves stuck on the tracks off Shrewsbury sometime after 11pm.

A car got stuck on the tram tracks off Shrewsbury Road in Sheffield last night, causing many late night services to be cancelled. The car’s emergency lights can be seen faintly in this image.A car got stuck on the tram tracks off Shrewsbury Road in Sheffield last night, causing many late night services to be cancelled. The car’s emergency lights can be seen faintly in this image.
A car got stuck on the tram tracks off Shrewsbury Road in Sheffield last night, causing many late night services to be cancelled. The car’s emergency lights can be seen faintly in this image. | Billy Charlton

The junction is close to the Sheffield Railway Station tram stop, which is one of the busiest and most central in the city, at a time when passengers would have had their minds on the ‘last tram home’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As a result, both the Blue and Purple were suspended between city centre to Malin Bridge, Halfway and Herdings Park.

A passenger told The Star how everyone on his tram had to get off at Sheffield Station and find another way home.

Subscribe to The Star’s newsletter for all the latest news in Sheffield delivered direct to your inbox

They shared the video above of the dark coloured car jammed on the tracks with its emergency lights left blinking.

The car was reportedly removed at around 1am.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment on if anyone was arrested as a result.

Related topics:SheffieldTramVideoSouth Yorkshire Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice