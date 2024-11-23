Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Many late night tram services in Sheffield were cancelled last night after a car got stuck on the tracks.

A driver got themselves stuck on the tracks off Shrewsbury sometime after 11pm.

A car got stuck on the tram tracks off Shrewsbury Road in Sheffield last night, causing many late night services to be cancelled. The car’s emergency lights can be seen faintly in this image. | Billy Charlton

The junction is close to the Sheffield Railway Station tram stop, which is one of the busiest and most central in the city, at a time when passengers would have had their minds on the ‘last tram home’.

As a result, both the Blue and Purple were suspended between city centre to Malin Bridge, Halfway and Herdings Park.

A passenger told The Star how everyone on his tram had to get off at Sheffield Station and find another way home.

They shared the video above of the dark coloured car jammed on the tracks with its emergency lights left blinking.

The car was reportedly removed at around 1am.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for a comment on if anyone was arrested as a result.