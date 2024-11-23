The charity looks after the animals, some of which were abandoned and others who simply could not stay at their home anymore, at a centre on Stadium Way.

They are cared for by staff and volunteers at the centre until a new home can be found.

The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.

The round up includes a duo of kittens who love chasing each other and another pair of cats who love to bump heads with their owners.

Here are the centre’s animals who did not appear in last week’s roundup who are looking for their forever home.

You can find even more animals in need of a family on the Sheffield RSPCA branch’s website.

If you are interested in applying, send a completed application form to [email protected].

1 . Poppy Little Poppy is a confident girl who loves fusses and exploring equally. The RSPCA thinks she could live with another young cat as she loves to play. She is happy and playful and while she is so young will need someone to be home most of the time. | RSPCA Photo Sales

2 . Galadriel and Thranduil These siblings were found left alone in some bushes. They are finding the cattery quite stressful and think humans are a little scary, although they are getting better each day. They need some time, love and patience to show them that life can be fun. They would be well suited to a family experiences with nervous cats. | RSPCA Photo Sales

3 . Gonzo Lovely Gonzo sadly has some medical needs which his previous owner was struggling to deal with. He has some daily medications for skin and ear troubles, which help him out. He will need a special and patient home who can look after him. He is so sweet and adores spending time with people. He could live with other cats. | RSPCA Photo Sales

4 . Freddie Little Freddie was found underweight, very upset, and abandoned. Thankfully he is now like a completely different cat! He loves greeting new people and having a fuss. He has a knee problem but this is not causing him discomfort. He could live with older children who understand when he is a little overexcited and silly. | RSPCA Photo Sales