Sheffield Houses: See inside peaceful 4-bedroom home on tree-lined street close to beautiful Mayfield Valley

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett

Digital Journalist

Published 22nd Nov 2024, 13:29 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2024, 08:45 GMT

A stunning four-bedroom home in a sought-after area of Sheffield is on the market.

It is located on Blackbrook Drive, a tree-lined cul-de-sac in Lodge Moor.

The bungalow has good-sized rooms, a home office, a room which could be converted into a gym, and a large driveway and garage.

It is near the local amenities of Lodge Moor, as well as the scenic Mayfield Valley.

Estate agency Purple Bricks says: “Every detail has been carefully considered, and no expense spared in creating a versatile property.

“This home is undoubtedly one of the finest examples of its kind in the area.”

It has a price tag of £765,000.

See the images below to decide if the home could be right for you, and see Purple Bricks’ listing by clicking here for more information.

