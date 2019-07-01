Car left facing wrong way after motorway crash near Sheffield
One lane of the M1 near Sheffield is closed this morning after a crash in which a vehicle was left facing the wrong direction.
By Claire Lewis
Monday, 01 July, 2019, 07:14
Lane four of the northbound M1 between Junction 31 for Aston and Junction 32 for Rotherham and the M18 is closed with one vehicle facing the wrong way.
Highways England said traffic is building, with queues on the approach to Junction 31.
More to follow.