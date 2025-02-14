A crumbling Peak District road is set to close for a month, leaving drivers facing a six-mile detour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire County Council says the B6001 between Grindleford and Hathersage must be repaired before it collapses down a steep bank.

A 100-year-old supporting wall has “limited strength” in the face of today’s traffic volumes, officials say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Derbyshire County Council says the B6001 between Grindleford and Hathersage is in danger of collapsing down a steep bank. | DCC / Google

The route will close on on Monday, March 3 to all traffic including school buses, buses and cycles. The diversion is six miles via the Fox House pub on Hathersage Road.

In a statement, the authority said: “We recognise a road closure is never welcome, but the scale of the repairs required and the narrow width of the road, leaves us with no option.”

Responding on Facebook, James Roddis said: “Putting a weight limit would help prevent any future collapses, loads of HGVs using it.”

Rob Kenyon said: “Makes a change, DCC usually put traffic lights up for several years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure comes as the county council faces a multi-million pound bill to repair the Snake Pass between Sheffield and Manchester. It is crumbling in several places due to landslips and has ‘temporary’ lights to restrict traffic to one lane.

The cost has sparked calls for government or mayoral combined authorities on both sides of the Pennines to intervene, or risk the route closing to vehicles, the county council has said.