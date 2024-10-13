Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Today is the last day motorists can cross the Pennines from Sheffield using the Snake Pass before major roadworks close the road for two weeks.

Tomorrow (Monday October 14), a major programme of work starts on the road, which links Sheffield and Manchester.

The A57 Snake Pass will be closed from Monday, October 14, until Friday, October25, for repairs and annual maintenance.

It is the latest closure of the road, and here, The Star explains why it has closed, the background to recent closures, and what is being done to look at the future of the road.

What is being done on the Snake Pass while it is closed?

Derbyshire County Council say they will be resurfacing two parts of Snake Pass where there are ongoing landslips, doing some patching repairs to the road surface at various places, carrying out regular drainage works, cutting back hedges, tree felling for Ash dieback and doing some wall repairs.

The resurfacing work to the Gillott Hey landslip should mean the removal of the traffic lights there, and resurfacing work to the area near Wood Cottage should enable the lifting of the lower speed restriction in that area once complete.

The council said in a statement: “We will also be investigating the retaining wall movement and landslip at Doctors Gate as well as carrying out work to try to prevent water getting in over the upcoming winter (though some of the problems come from the underlying geology and water deep underground).

“There will still be two sets of traffic lights at the big landslips and significant ground damage at Alport and Doctor’s Gate. And, the HGV weight restriction will remain.”

Can cyclists use the Snake Pass while it is closed?

Derbyshire Council says: “We know that cyclists enjoy riding the pass when it is closed. Cyclists can cycle up from the Glossop end of the pass to the summit and return the same way as there is no work taking place there. For safety reasons we’d recommend cyclists do not ride up from the Sheffield side as it will be a construction site with full width resurfacing works taking place in some parts.”

What do people who live along the Snake Pass do while it’s closed?

A signed diversion will be in place and access will be maintained for those who live on the pass.

Why are the problems on the Snake Pass?

Derbyshire Council says it continues to try to manage the significant landslips on the road to do everything it can to keep it open and limit the restrictions needed.

The council had to temporarily close the Snake Pass in February 2022 following a battering from Storm Eunice and Storm Franklin.

The storms damaged the road surface and foundations at three sites, at Gillot Hey, Wood Cottage, and Alport.

The carriage carriageway was reduced to one lane, a 20mph speed limit was brought in, and traffic lights installed at the three sites. Heavy lorries were diverted elsewhere.

What repairs have already done on the Snake Pass?

In May 2023, extensive repairs were carried out to the Gillot Hey and Wood Cottage sites. The traffic lights and temporary speed limit were removed and these sections of road were reopened to two-way traffic.

The temporary traffic lights and 20 mph speed limit at Alport remained in place.

Is the Snake Pass still seeing landslips?

Derbyshire Council said previously: “Since carrying out the repairs at Gillott Hey and Wood Cottage, we have noticed that the road surface is already showing some signs of movement. This is occurring much more quickly than in the past. We will continue to monitor these sites and may need to take action, including reinstating the temporary traffic lights and reduced speed limit.”

“At the Alport slip site, the road surface shows no signs of any movement. An initial survey report suggests extensive works are needed to strengthen the ground, using long steel piles. We don't have a cost for this work yet, but other similar work gives us an estimate of around £4million.”

What else is being done to repair the Snake Pass?

A full geotechnical survey of the entire Snake Pass route has also been commissioned to tackle the issue of reoccurring ground movement and landslips.

This report will help identify potential solutions for the future of the sites affected by the landslips and set out costings. Once this report is received the council will be building a business case for the funding to take to the government, as the council doesn't have the money available for such large schemes.

Have their been landslips on the Snake Pass in the past?

Derbyshire Council says historical records suggest that landslips have taken place along the Snake Pass with closures dating back at least 90 years, with more than 30,000 vehicles each week including 1,500 HGVs using the road.

What are the alternative trans-Pennine routes to the Snake Pass?

The A628 Woodhead Pass crosses the Pennines, starting near Stocksbridge. The M62 also crosses the Pennines, meeting the M1 at junction 42.

Alternatively, Winnats Pass, which starts near Castleton, joins the A6 and heads into Manchester via Stockport.