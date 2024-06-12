Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

“There are many circumstances where 20 (or even less) is plenty - however, as an absolute limit, it is ridiculous.”

Readers are split over whether plans to impose a 20mph speed limit across nearly all of Sheffield’s Nether edge area will curb bad behaviour.

Sheffield City Council has proposed a 20mph zone that would cover Brincliffe's residential streets, meaning nearly all of Nether Edge would be subject to go-slow restrictions.

Sheffield City Council has proposed creating a go-slow zone across all residential streets in Brincliffe, bordered by Psalter Lane, Chelsea Road and Edgebrook Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Together with other similar zones in the surrounding areas, it would mean nearly all neighbourhood streets in the south-west quarter of the city - including Sharrow Vale, Nether Edge, Sharrow and Banner Cross - could soon be under a 20mph speed restriction.

However, plans show there will be no extra measures to police the zone such as speed bumps or cameras, only signs encouraging drivers to kill their speed.

Residents and The Star’s readers have certainly shared their thoughts on the proposals.

Sheffield City Council has proposed a 20mph zone that would cover Brincliffe's residential streets, meaning nearly all of Nether Edge would be subject to go-slow restrictions. | National World, Adobestock

Several readers feel putting the restrictions in place without policing makes no difference - or that Brincliffe’s current layout and traffic calming measures mean the 20mph limit is just a gesture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reader David Haslam wrote: “Difficult to drive quicker than 20mph around much of Brincliffe anyway, due to the proliferation of speed bumps and parked cars on both sides of narrow streets.”

Marie Croucher shared her experience, writing: “The road where I live is a 20mph with a junior school close by. It doesn’t stop the boy racers all day zooming up and down.”

“What is the point of 20 zones if they're not enforced,” wrote Steven Eyles. “Where I live practically the entire village is a 20 zone but nothing to enforce it, no speed humps, cameras etc and people fly through the village.”

One reader, Christopher Miles, wrote that 20mph speed limits lead to prosecution of motorists who otherwise aren’t driving in an unsafe or excessive way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He wrote: “There are many circumstances where 20 (or even less) is plenty. However, as an absolute limit, it is ridiculous.

“We will have situations where drivers are prosecuted for doing 22mph on straight, empty and hazard free roads. This is neither fair, sensible, or logical, and will contribute little to making our roads safer. It will cause frustration, delays and will likely increase pollution as vehicles use lower gears and expense as exhaust filters block. Utter madness forced upon us by councillors, some of whom do not even drive.”

Reader ‘Jonathan P-w’ jibed: “The easiest way to make us all drive at 20 mph is to continue to employ Amey to look after our roads. There are so many potholes around us in Nether Edge that I daren't go faster than 20 for fear of the car's suspension breaking.”

The plan does have its supporters, including several residents The Star met in person in Nether Edge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others like reader Andrew Cunningham said the 20mph zone in his area works wonderfully, writing: “I live in a 20mph town, it's brilliant. Traffic flows better, pretty much everyone's more chilled out, the streets are quieter... Oh but it takes an extra minute to drive through! Disaster!

“Once you're used to it, it's second nature, even people who complained about it mostly wouldn't go back. Who ever thought that our streets and our towns should be all about driving through as fast as possible? They're for living in.”

Ian Bromwich also wrote: “Great idea, it’s 20mph around a few roads in Hillsborough. Safer for kids to walk around safely to and from school also people’s pets out walking the streets (also safer driving around with cars parking right on the corner).”