Police, paramedics and firefighters were deployed to a Sheffield street in the early hours of this morning.

Part of Queenswood Drive, close to Queenswood Gate, Wadsley Park Village, Middlewood, was taped off by the police.

It is understood that emergency services started to arrive in the residential street on at around 1.30am.

There were multiple police vehicles at the scene as well as paramedics and firefighters.

The cordon across the road has been removed this morning, but police remain on the street.

South Yorkshire Police, Yorkshire Ambulance Service and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue have all been approached for details on the nature of the incident.

UPDATE: In a statement issued just before 8.30am today, South Yorkshire Police said the incident is now being treated as a “non-suspicous death.”