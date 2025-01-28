The leisure spots pictured in this retro photo gallery were all popular places to relax, meet friends or get active back then, including swimming pools, cinemas and bowling alleys.

Sadly they have all been lost to time, with the buildings demolished in some cases or converted in others.

Do you remember going for a dip at Sheaf Valley Paths, taking to the slopes at Sheffield Ski Village, or watching a film at the old Gaumont Cinema?

How many of the other venues pictured do you recognise, and are there any which hold particularly fond memories for you?

1 . Classic Cinema The Classic Cinema, on Fitzalan Square, Sheffield city centre, in November 1982. It was originally opened as the Electra Palace in February 1911 and became the News Theatre in 1945. It was badly damaged by fire on November 24, 1984, and was later demolished.

2 . Bowling alley with its own nursery Fairlanes Bowling Alley, on North Quadrant, Firth Park, Sheffield, in 1985. Built at a cost of £300,000 in 1963, it had 24 lanes and included a nursery fitted with CCTV so parents could keep an eye on the children while they bowled.

3 . Sheaf Valley Swimming Baths Sheaf Valley Swimming Baths, on Harmer Lane, Sheffield city centre, pictured in August 1985