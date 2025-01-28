Sheffield retro: 21 photos showing lost 80s and 90s leisure spots, from cinemas to pools

If you grew up in Sheffield during the 1980s or 90s you’re sure to remember many of these places.

The leisure spots pictured in this retro photo gallery were all popular places to relax, meet friends or get active back then, including swimming pools, cinemas and bowling alleys.

Sadly they have all been lost to time, with the buildings demolished in some cases or converted in others.

Do you remember going for a dip at Sheaf Valley Paths, taking to the slopes at Sheffield Ski Village, or watching a film at the old Gaumont Cinema?

How many of the other venues pictured do you recognise, and are there any which hold particularly fond memories for you?

1. Classic Cinema

The Classic Cinema, on Fitzalan Square, Sheffield city centre, in November 1982. It was originally opened as the Electra Palace in February 1911 and became the News Theatre in 1945. It was badly damaged by fire on November 24, 1984, and was later demolished. | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers

2. Bowling alley with its own nursery

Fairlanes Bowling Alley, on North Quadrant, Firth Park, Sheffield, in 1985. Built at a cost of £300,000 in 1963, it had 24 lanes and included a nursery fitted with CCTV so parents could keep an eye on the children while they bowled. | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

3. Sheaf Valley Swimming Baths

Sheaf Valley Swimming Baths, on Harmer Lane, Sheffield city centre, pictured in August 1985 | Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd Photo: Picture Sheffield/Sheffield Newspapers Ltd

4. Cannon 1-2 Cinema

The Cannon 1-2 Cinema, on Angel Street, Sheffield city centre, in March 1988, prior to closing that year. It had opened as the ABC Cinema in May 1961. | Picture Sheffield Photo: Picture Sheffield

