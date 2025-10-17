A major road in Sheffield remains closed two days after a burst tore through the carriageway sending a deluge down the street.

Bents Road is closed in both directions after the leak on Wednesday and repair works on Thursday.

The road connects Ecclesall Road South with Bents Green and is a busy bus route. Services, including the 88, have been diverted via Knowle Lane.

Footage by Nick Shaw shows water pouring down the street, with some reportedly washing down to Haugh Lane.

It comes after a major burst on Cumberland Street in Sheffield city centre affected five postcodes earlier this week.

There is also a longstanding leak on Hangingwater Road.

The Star approached Yorkshire Water which said it was working on a statement about the situation on Bents Road.