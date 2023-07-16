South Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for witnesses to the collision near Alhambra roundabout.

A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries in a road traffic collision.

South Yorkshire Police were called to the scene of the collision on Westway, Barnsley, close to the Alhambra roundabout at around 10.55pm last night (July 15). Reports stated there had been a collision between a pedestrian and a red Honda CR-V.

The female pedestrian, 40, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she remains in a critical condition. The driver of the Honda stayed at the scene to help officers with their enquiries.