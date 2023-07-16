A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries in a road traffic collision.
South Yorkshire Police were called to the scene of the collision on Westway, Barnsley, close to the Alhambra roundabout at around 10.55pm last night (July 15). Reports stated there had been a collision between a pedestrian and a red Honda CR-V.
The female pedestrian, 40, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she remains in a critical condition. The driver of the Honda stayed at the scene to help officers with their enquiries.
Police are now appealing for any witnesses, or any motorists who may have dashcam footage of the incident, to come forward. You can contact South Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 1091 of July 15. Anyone with footage should email [email protected], quoting the same incident number in the subject line.