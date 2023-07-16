News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Woman, 40, in critical condition in hospital after being hit by car
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Met Office issues multiple weather warnings as storms set to batter UK
Breaking

Barnsley crash: Woman in critical condition after sustaining life-threatening injuries in Westway crash

South Yorkshire Police have issued an appeal for witnesses to the collision near Alhambra roundabout.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 16th Jul 2023, 13:59 BST

A woman is in a critical condition in hospital after suffering life-threatening injuries in a road traffic collision.

South Yorkshire Police were called to the scene of the collision on Westway, Barnsley, close to the Alhambra roundabout at around 10.55pm last night (July 15). Reports stated there had been a collision between a pedestrian and a red Honda CR-V.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The female pedestrian, 40, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she remains in a critical condition. The driver of the Honda stayed at the scene to help officers with their enquiries.

Most Popular

Police are now appealing for any witnesses, or any motorists who may have dashcam footage of the incident, to come forward. You can contact South Yorkshire Police online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 1091 of July 15. Anyone with footage should email [email protected], quoting the same incident number in the subject line.

Related topics:BarnsleySheffieldSouth Yorkshire Police