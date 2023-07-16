The Sheffield Pinknic saw thousands flock to the city centre and the Peace Gardens to celebrate in the LGBTQ+ Festival.

Thousands descended on Sheffield city centre to enjoy the city's largest LGBTQ+ Festival this weekend.

Yesterday (Saturday, July 15, 2023), the Sheffield Pinknic arrived in the Peace Gardens for a celebration of our LGBTQ+ community. The free-to-attend event attracted over 6,000 people in 2022 and the organisers, LGBT Sheffield, expected it to be even bigger this year.

It was a day filled with colour, joy and music, as Sheffield's LGBTQ+ community and their allies enjoyed the experience.

One person who attended was the incredibly popular Steel City Snapper, who captured some brilliant, bold and bright photos of the morning's Unity March and the Pinknic itself. Take a look through this gallery and see if you can spot yourself or your friends.

