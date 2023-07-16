News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Pinknic: 11 brilliant photos of people enjoying Sheffield's LGBTQ+ Festival in the Peace Gardens

The Sheffield Pinknic saw thousands flock to the city centre and the Peace Gardens to celebrate in the LGBTQ+ Festival.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 16th Jul 2023, 06:00 BST

Thousands descended on Sheffield city centre to enjoy the city's largest LGBTQ+ Festival this weekend.

Yesterday (Saturday, July 15, 2023), the Sheffield Pinknic arrived in the Peace Gardens for a celebration of our LGBTQ+ community. The free-to-attend event attracted over 6,000 people in 2022 and the organisers, LGBT Sheffield, expected it to be even bigger this year.

It was a day filled with colour, joy and music, as Sheffield's LGBTQ+ community and their allies enjoyed the experience.

One person who attended was the incredibly popular Steel City Snapper, who captured some brilliant, bold and bright photos of the morning's Unity March and the Pinknic itself. Take a look through this gallery and see if you can spot yourself or your friends.

Today was the Sheffield Pinknic (Photo courtesy of @steelcitysnaps)

1. Sheffield Pinknic

Today was the Sheffield Pinknic (Photo courtesy of @steelcitysnaps)

People from across Sheffield and beyond came to celebrate our LGBTQ+ community. (Photo courtesy of @steelcitysnaps)

2. A celebration

People from across Sheffield and beyond came to celebrate our LGBTQ+ community. (Photo courtesy of @steelcitysnaps)

Thousands gathered in the Peace Gardens for the celebration. (Photo courtesy of @steelcitysnaps)

3. Thousands gathered

Thousands gathered in the Peace Gardens for the celebration. (Photo courtesy of @steelcitysnaps)

The event provided excellent visibility for the LGBTQ+ community. (Photo courtesy of @steelcitysnaps)

4. Visibility

The event provided excellent visibility for the LGBTQ+ community. (Photo courtesy of @steelcitysnaps)

