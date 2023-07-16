A proposal to charge shoppers £3 to park at Meadowhall has gone down like a lead balloon with Star readers.

Hundreds responded negatively to the suggestion that millions raised from parking fees should be spent on cultural activities in the city centre.

The idea came from former council chief Nalin Seneviratne who thought it would create a “true partnership” between owner British Land and the city council so they could market Sheffield as one. And it would see the company “playing its part” in recognition of the “negative impact” Meadowhall has had on shopping in the city centre. The megamall has 12,000 free parking spaces and 24m visitors a year.

But most readers thought a £3 ‘tax’ would kill the shopping centre as people shopped online instead. Others thought it would be a boon for places like Parkgate in Rotherham and Chesterfield.

Another thought it would make Meadowhall less competitive compared to other malls that offer free parking, like the Trafford centre in Manchester. And a few thought the answer was to make parking free in Sheffield city centre.

British Land said they had no plans to introduce a parking charge. It did not reveal how many cars visit the centre each year or what it was doing to try to limit their numbers or impact on the environment.

But it did highlight its dedicated bus, train and tram stops, bike hub and electric vehicle charging points as greener ways to visit.

Nalin Seneviratne, former director of city centre development at Sheffield City Council.

Reader Mike Harrison thought a parking charge was a “very good idea.”

Ade Morris said: “I’m surprised they haven’t done it already.”

Jeff Gill added: “I have always thought that a charge of £1 per car should have been applied, and then donated to local charities.”

Dean Vickers said: “So much easier by train, no hassle driving around for parking.”

