It has borne witness to some of the most momentous events in Sheffield's history.
From the devastation of the blitz to the rise, fall and rise again of the city's tram network, Fitzalan Square has seen it all.
This retro photo gallery chronicles the changes which have taken place there over more than a century, from the late 1800s, long before the statue of King Edward VII was erected, to the early noughties.
In many cases they reflect wider changes across Sheffield and the UK as a whole, including the emergence of new technology as phones became commonplace and a busy telephone exchange was needed, and the rapid growth of the cinema industry before it was curbed by TV, videos and later streaming.
The old General Post Office, the Electra Palace and the Marples Hotel, which was destroyed in the Sheffield Blitz before rising again from the rubble, all feature in this journey back through the square's history.
How well do you remember the lost landmarks pictured, and the shops and pubs which have closed over the years?
