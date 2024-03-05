Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A 61-year-old lorry driver who died in a one-vehicle crash on the A82 in Scotland has been identified as Sheffield man, David White.

David was driving a white Scania articulated lorry along between Crianlarich and Tyndrum on the morning of February 20, 2024. His family have released a statement through Police Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They said: “Our family would like to offer our gratitude to those who stopped to help David. You all went above and beyond your duties and we know how challenging that must have been. We find comfort in knowing good people were there and doing everything they could for him.

“To everyone involved, thank you for your genuine care and support during such a difficult time for our family. Dave had his last journey doing what he loved (lorry driving) in a place he loved (Scotland).”

The crash occured around 7.20am and the road was closed for 11 hours following the incident. David was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.