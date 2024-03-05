Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Rotherham Safeguarding Adults Board protects adults with care and support needs from abuse and neglect.

The board commissioned the Local Government Association to review its services in July 2023, and produced an action plan to identify areas where the service could improve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The peer review consisted of 37 interviews with a range of agencies including The Rotherham Foundation Trust, integrated care board andSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Rotherham’s safeguarding adults board has received a number of recommendations to improve its services following a review.

The plan was discussed by councillors during today’s (March 5) meeting of the improving lives select commission.

Moira Wilson, the independent chair of the board, told the meeting that reviewers were ‘really positive about the pride and commitment’ to safeguarding adults in Rotherham.

She told the meeting that the review was ‘very clear’ that the board listens to the voices of those who require care and support, but ‘we’re not as good as hearing those voices directly’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Wilson added that adult safeguarding is a “very delicate and sensitive area of business, and we do need to make sure that people feel part of that, and that they’ve got choice and control over what’s happening in their lives”.

One of the areas for improvement was the service’s data collection.

Data should be ‘qualitative not just quantitative’, and a subgroup should review data to identify what is working well, and make recommendations to the board about what needs to happen within the service.

“One of the issues around safeguarding adults more generally, is that there is one set of data which… [the] local authority returns to to central government around safeguarding,” added Ms Wilson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We haven’t got a full suite of data but we need to look at how we can improve that better.”

It was also recommended that the board raise its profile through a communication campaign, improved digital presence and develop a group for service users to have their say.

Kirsty Littlewood, assistant director of adult care and integration, added that the users’ voice was ‘critical’ to the service,