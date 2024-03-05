This supercar crashed into barriers during a police pursuit

The power of a Lamborghini Huracán was too much for one desperate driver to handle as they stacked the sportscar into traffic barriers as they attempted to escape police.

They crashed around 1am on March 2 when the driver of a Lamborghini Huracán failed to stop when asked to do so by police officers in Chesterfield.

While officers followed the vehicle at a safe distance, the driver of the sportscar tried to use the speed of the vehicle to their advantage to drive off from the scene – but hit traffic barriers on the A617 shortly afterwards.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Road Policing Unit commented after the incident: "Despite acceleration of 0-62mph in 2.9 seconds the power far outweighed the talent and it stopped as quickly."