Work on a new bypass – 60 years in the making – has started.

The new A57 Link Roads scheme, more commonly known as the Mottram bypass, is set to cut congestion and improving journeys between Manchester and Sheffield.

The section of road between Hyde and South Yorkshire has been problematic for motorists for years, this £228m scheme aims to change that.

MP Jonathan Reynolds on site for the start of Mottram bypass works. | LDRS

It is seen as vital by National Highways because the A57 and A628 between Manchester and Sheffield suffers from heavy congestion, creating unreliable journeys.

The transport body believes this has restricted economic growth, as the delivery of goods to businesses is often delayed and the route is not ideal for commuters, which limits employment opportunities.

National Highways boss Nick Harris welcomed Jonathan Reynolds, MP for Stalybridge & Hyde, and Jon Pearce, MP for High Peak, to mark the historic occasion.

The two MPS used spades to ‘break the ground’ for a memorable moment.

The A57 Link Roads project includes the creation of two new link roads.

The first is Mottram Moor Link Road – a new dual carriageway from the M67 junction 4 roundabout to a new junction on the A57 at Mottram Moor.

How part of the new A57 link road would look. | National Highways

The other is the A57 Link Road – a new single carriageway from the A57 at Mottram Moor to a new junction on the A57 in Woolley Bridge.

The Stalybridge and Hyde MP said it was a moment he had been dreaming of for decades.

Mr Reynolds said: “This goes way back to the 1960s when the A57 junctions were built and the plan was obviously for the big motorway between Manchester and Sheffield. It was pretty ambitious but it never happened, the problems we were left with have needed a solution.

“This is, to me, not just about the road but Tameside and the north getting its fair share. Other areas had this sort of issue addressed a long time ago and we deserve the same.

“If you ask an audience if they’ve ever been stuck in traffic between Sheffield and Manchester, everyone will put their hand up, everyone knows what it is. This deserves attention to fix it.

“This is the eastern gateway to Derbyshire, if you compare that to the western side with the connection to Warrington and St Helens, the difference in infrastructure is massive.

“This will make a big difference. Infrastructure enables opportunities, that’s why this is so important.”

High Peak MP Jon Pearce said: “It’s massively important for us in High Peak. So many residents have come up to me asking ‘when are we going to get a bypass’ for years.

“One resident told me that when she moved into her house in 1964 she was told there was going to be a bypass. Then 60 years later we’re finally getting one.

“It’s massive, it will mean a huge step forward. We still have concerns and need to make sure High Peak itself, Tintwhistle and Glossop has pollution and congestion addressed.

“It is brilliant we’re finally getting this underway.”

National Highways Chief Executive Nick Harris added: “We are delighted with the Government’s commitment to deliver this major investment in our road network

“The A57 Link Roads scheme will transform travel in the North by improving journey time and reliability between Manchester and Sheffield. This will help unlock economic growth within and between these two cities, creating jobs and encouraging businesses to grow.”