Preparations for a bypass that has been decades in the making have just taken their first step.

The A57 link road project - the Sheffield to Manchester bypass - is set to see builders start work next year, but in the meantime preparation works need to be carried out, according to National Highways.

Plans for the bypass have evolved over the last 50 years, but have never gone ahead, until now.

The Secretary of State for Transport approved the project last year, but a legal challenge delayed the scheme further.

That legal challenge was rejected by the Court of Appeal earlier this year, meaning work to enable construction can begin.

The A57 Link Road proposals. Photo: Highways England.

Announced on August 29, National Highways will be carrying out essential telecommunication diversion works on Mottram Moor in preparation for the new bypass project.

From Monday, September 2 until Friday, October 18 they will be diverting some of the BT cables that currently run in the area.

The work will be carried out Monday to Friday from 7am until 5pm with footpath closures on Mottram Moor.

Once work actually starts on the bypass in 2025 it is expected to take approximately three years to complete.



The A57 Link Roads project was formerly known as the “Trans-Pennine Upgrade”, and is referred to as the “Mottram Moor Link Road and A57 Link Road project” in the Government’s second Roads Investment Strategy.

The A57 and A628 between Manchester and Sheffield currently suffer from heavy congestion, creating unreliable journeys. This can restrict potential economic growth, the delivery of goods to businesses is often delayed and the route is not ideal for commuters, which limits employment opportunities.

Much of this heavy traffic travels through local roads, disrupting the lives of communities and makes it difficult and potentially unsafe for pedestrians to cross the roads.

These issues will only get worse with time if significant improvements aren’t made, according to National Highways.



The A57 Link Roads project will include the creation of two new link roads. One is the Mottram Moor Link Road – a new dual carriageway from the M67 junction 4 roundabout to a new junction on the A57(T) at Mottram Moor.

The other is the A57 Link Road – a new single carriageway link from the A57(T) at Mottram Moor to a new junction on the A57 in Woolley Bridge.

Reduced congestion, noise and pollution in communities, better connections for cyclists and pedestrians as well as less delays are seen as the major benefits of this project.

Last month, after announcing information events associated with the A57 project, National Highways senior project manager, Andy Dawson, said: “We are delighted to begin enabling works in preparation for this long-awaited, much needed transformative bypass scheme to go ahead and invite everyone to come along to one of our public information events to find out more.”