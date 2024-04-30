Toddler suffers facial injuries in dog attack, as South Yorkshire Police warn of 'unprecedented demand'
South Yorkshire Police is warning of the ‘unprecendented demand’ dogs dangerously out of control places on the force, as they reveal officers were called out more than a dozen times last weekend. During the course of Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28, 2024, officers received 14 calls relating to dogs who had become ‘dangerously out of control across South Yorkshire,’ a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson said.
The SYP spokesperson added: “Those calls included reports of a two-year-old child suffering facial injuries in Doncaster, a man in Barnsley and a woman in Rotherham requiring surgery following attacks by their own dogs within their homes, and an innocent man attacked by a loose dog.
“Emergency calls for dangerous dogs present a financial cost the force every time we respond, often requiring officers from multiple teams to attend, as well as contracted kennel personnel who then transport, house and care for the dogs until action is decided.
“Following the initial emergency response, officers then carry out safeguarding checks and referrals for vulnerable people, progress the investigation into any criminal aspects of the incident and ensuring justice is secured.
“Separate from the investigative resources, the dogs seized during incidents must be cared for and kennelled until a decision is made.”
During the first four months of 2024, SYP say they have had to seize over 300 dogs for various reasons, ‘most often because they were deemed to be dangerously out of control or suspected to be a banned breed’. These dogs have to be kennelled at the taxpayer’s cost.
Leading the work on dangerous dogs, Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: "Each dangerous dog incident is a cost to the force. Each incident takes police officers away from responding to other incidents, it is resource intensive and, in some instances, could be prevented if owners would take precautions and stop thinking it won't happen to me or my children.
“In addition to the police resources, serious incidents add a further pressure to our NHS colleagues, and in some cases, social services, and housing associations.
“Please act. Please follow our advice, understand your dog and its behaviour, and seek help where necessary.”
The force spokesperson said ‘you are more likely to be bitten by a dog in your own home,’ and is asking members of the public to follow the following rules for ‘everyone’s safety’:
- Do not leave children unattended with dogs - Walk your dog on a lead in public areas - Make sure your dog has somewhere safe and comfortable to go when you have visitors CI Cheney added: “No matter how long a dog has been part of your family, it can cause harm and injury. They are animals. “Animals can’t express things to us, but understanding their behaviour, body language, what is normal and not normal, can prevent injury. In certain breeds these signs may not be as obvious or easy to identify as others.” For more information about how to keep you, your family and dog safe, please visit the BlueCross website at: https://www.bluecross.org.uk/south-yorkshire-sheffield-rehoming-and-advice-unit
