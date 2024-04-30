Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Yorkshire Police is warning of the ‘unprecendented demand’ dogs dangerously out of control places on the force, as they reveal officers were called out more than a dozen times last weekend. During the course of Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28, 2024, officers received 14 calls relating to dogs who had become ‘dangerously out of control across South Yorkshire,’ a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson said.

The SYP spokesperson added: “Those calls included reports of a two-year-old child suffering facial injuries in Doncaster, a man in Barnsley and a woman in Rotherham requiring surgery following attacks by their own dogs within their homes, and an innocent man attacked by a loose dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

During the course of Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28, 2024, officers received 14 calls relating to dogs who had become ‘dangerously out of control across South Yorkshire,’ a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson said

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Emergency calls for dangerous dogs present a financial cost the force every time we respond, often requiring officers from multiple teams to attend, as well as contracted kennel personnel who then transport, house and care for the dogs until action is decided.

“Following the initial emergency response, officers then carry out safeguarding checks and referrals for vulnerable people, progress the investigation into any criminal aspects of the incident and ensuring justice is secured.

“Separate from the investigative resources, the dogs seized during incidents must be cared for and kennelled until a decision is made.”

Read More Veteran suffering from Parkinson's found with Nazi paraphernalia after making bomb threat to job centre staff

During the first four months of 2024, SYP say they have had to seize over 300 dogs for various reasons, ‘most often because they were deemed to be dangerously out of control or suspected to be a banned breed’. These dogs have to be kennelled at the taxpayer’s cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to The Star’s free emails Leading the work on dangerous dogs, Chief Inspector Emma Cheney said: “Each dangerous dog incident is a cost to the force. Each incident takes police officers away from responding to other incidents, it is resource intensive and, in some instances, could be prevented if owners would take precautions and stop thinking it won’t happen to me or my children.

“In addition to the police resources, serious incidents add a further pressure to our NHS colleagues, and in some cases, social services, and housing associations.

“Please act. Please follow our advice, understand your dog and its behaviour, and seek help where necessary.”

The force spokesperson said ‘you are more likely to be bitten by a dog in your own home,’ and is asking members of the public to follow the following rules for ‘everyone’s safety’:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad