A jury has been sworn in the trial of two women accused of murdering and robbing a 60-year-old man, who was found fatally injured at a property in a Sheffield suburb last summer.

Emergency services were called to Fraser Drive in the Woodseats area of Sheffield shortly before 11.30pm on August 9, 2023 following reports a 60-year-old man had been found inside a property with serious injuries. The man, subsequently formally identified as Stephen Mark Koszyczarski (pictured inset), passed away two days later

Zoe Rider, aged 36, and 45-year-old Nicola Lethbridge, both of Fraser Drive, Woodseats, Sheffield, are accused of killing Stephen Mark Koszyczarski, who passed away in the early hours of August 11, 2023. They are also charged with robbery.

A jury of eight women and four men were sworn at Sheffield Crown Court this morning (Monday, April 29, 2024), and were told they are due to hear from Andrew O’Byrne KC, who will outline the prosecution case against the two defendants tomorrow.

