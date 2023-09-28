Each variation on the coffee, cream and sponge classic is more mouthwatering than the last

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Italian cake specialist has opened his first shop in Sheffield - and the tiramisu wedding cakes are causing a sensation.

Mattia Paradiso has moved into Krynkl, the shipping container development at Shalesmoor, selling tiramisu, cannoli and espresso on the go.

Mattia Paradiso has moved into Krynkl, the shipping container development at Shalesmoor, selling tiramisu, cannoli and espresso on the go.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paradiso Authentic Italian offers the classic sponge, cream and coffee dessert, as well as Biscoff, Black Forest, gingerbread, Bakewell, and pistachio and Nutella versions. Or you can have them in a showstopping wedding cake. As Mattia says: "Why choose one tiramisù flavour, when you can have four?"

Mattia started life in Puglia, the heel of the boot in Italy. He began making desserts in his kitchen during the first lockdown before moving into workspace in Manchester. He also runs a stall at markets across the region including Sheffield.