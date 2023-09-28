Paradiso: Tiramisu specialist opens in Sheffield's Kelham Island - with wedding cakes to die for
Each variation on the coffee, cream and sponge classic is more mouthwatering than the last
An Italian cake specialist has opened his first shop in Sheffield - and the tiramisu wedding cakes are causing a sensation.
Mattia Paradiso has moved into Krynkl, the shipping container development at Shalesmoor, selling tiramisu, cannoli and espresso on the go.
Paradiso Authentic Italian offers the classic sponge, cream and coffee dessert, as well as Biscoff, Black Forest, gingerbread, Bakewell, and pistachio and Nutella versions. Or you can have them in a showstopping wedding cake. As Mattia says: "Why choose one tiramisù flavour, when you can have four?"
Mattia started life in Puglia, the heel of the boot in Italy. He began making desserts in his kitchen during the first lockdown before moving into workspace in Manchester. He also runs a stall at markets across the region including Sheffield.
Now he has taken the plunge and opened his first shop, in trendy Kelham Island. All tiramisu is alcohol free he says and he even makes a vegan, gluten free, coffee-free version ‘as we believe that tiramisu should be for everyone!’