News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Man left train worker 'traumatised' after 'touching between her legs'
Mystery as F-35 jet spotted at UK airport - diverting from carrier
'Beloved' comedian and mum dies of brain cancer, aged 35
Diners urged to contact emergency services after Botulism outbreak
NHS approves new treatment for migraines
Threatening e-mail forces schools into lockdown

Kelham Island land sale to Sheffield flats developer

Land owned by Sheffield Council in Kelham Island is being sold off to the developer of an adjoining plot.
By Julia Armstrong, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 15th Sep 2023, 09:54 BST
Updated 15th Sep 2023, 09:54 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Disposal of the area of freehold land on Cotton Mill Row was agreed by members of the council’s finance committee. It will be sold to the developer “to facilitate the development of both sites for a high-density, residential-led, mixed-use scheme”, a report to the committee said.

“The land occupies a unique corner position providing potential for a landmark development on the Inner Relief Road to compliment the West Bar development opposite and industrial heritage of the Kelham Island Conservation Area,” the report added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“However, the land is limited in size (approximately 0.17 acres), and full development potential cannot be achieved if sold in isolation.”

Most Popular
Visuals for a six-storey residential and commercial block at 180 Shalesmoor. Sheffield City Council has agreed to sell the developer a plot of vacant land next to the site. Picture: Urbana Town PlanningVisuals for a six-storey residential and commercial block at 180 Shalesmoor. Sheffield City Council has agreed to sell the developer a plot of vacant land next to the site. Picture: Urbana Town Planning
Visuals for a six-storey residential and commercial block at 180 Shalesmoor. Sheffield City Council has agreed to sell the developer a plot of vacant land next to the site. Picture: Urbana Town Planning
Read More
Tramlines park disruption ‘will not be repeated’

Read this: City ‘coolest place to work’ losing money

Read this: Harmony Works gets £1.6m funding boost

The developer, R S Sabkha Construction and Development Ltd, is seeking permission to demolish commercial and manufacturing buildings at 180 Shalesmoor and replace them with a six-storey building containing 121 flats and a ground-floor commercial unit.

Plans to build a six-storey residential and commercial block at 180 Shalesmoor. Sheffield City Council has agreed to sell the developer a plot of vacant land next to the site. Picture: Urbana Town PlanningPlans to build a six-storey residential and commercial block at 180 Shalesmoor. Sheffield City Council has agreed to sell the developer a plot of vacant land next to the site. Picture: Urbana Town Planning
Plans to build a six-storey residential and commercial block at 180 Shalesmoor. Sheffield City Council has agreed to sell the developer a plot of vacant land next to the site. Picture: Urbana Town Planning

The council bought the adjoining land in 2006. Both plots are earmarked for housing in the draft Local Plan, which sets out what types of development the council will allow in different areas of the city.

Council planning officers quoted in a report to the committee said: “The two sites collectively form the proposed housing allocation site ref. KN09 in the draft Sheffield Plan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The housing allocation presents the opportunity to bring forward a cohesive scheme that both addresses the Inner Relief Road and relates positively to the existing Cotton Mill development to the west, providing a positive edge to the Kelham Island Industrial Conservation Area.”

Related topics:Kelham IslandSheffield CouncilSheffieldLocal Plan