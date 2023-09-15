Land owned by Sheffield Council in Kelham Island is being sold off to the developer of an adjoining plot.

Disposal of the area of freehold land on Cotton Mill Row was agreed by members of the council’s finance committee. It will be sold to the developer “to facilitate the development of both sites for a high-density, residential-led, mixed-use scheme”, a report to the committee said.

“The land occupies a unique corner position providing potential for a landmark development on the Inner Relief Road to compliment the West Bar development opposite and industrial heritage of the Kelham Island Conservation Area,” the report added.

“However, the land is limited in size (approximately 0.17 acres), and full development potential cannot be achieved if sold in isolation.”

Visuals for a six-storey residential and commercial block at 180 Shalesmoor. Sheffield City Council has agreed to sell the developer a plot of vacant land next to the site. Picture: Urbana Town Planning

The developer, R S Sabkha Construction and Development Ltd, is seeking permission to demolish commercial and manufacturing buildings at 180 Shalesmoor and replace them with a six-storey building containing 121 flats and a ground-floor commercial unit.

Plans to build a six-storey residential and commercial block at 180 Shalesmoor. Sheffield City Council has agreed to sell the developer a plot of vacant land next to the site. Picture: Urbana Town Planning

The council bought the adjoining land in 2006. Both plots are earmarked for housing in the draft Local Plan, which sets out what types of development the council will allow in different areas of the city.

Council planning officers quoted in a report to the committee said: “The two sites collectively form the proposed housing allocation site ref. KN09 in the draft Sheffield Plan.

