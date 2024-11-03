Tinsley Viaduct, Meadowhall: Crash closes one lane on a stretch of the M1 Northbound in Sheffield
One lane of the M1 in Sheffield is closed this afternoon, following a road traffic collision.
The crash took place on the M1 Northbound, near to Junction 34 A631 Tinsley Viaduct (Meadowhall), earlier today (Sunday, November 3, 2024).
Early reports suggest disruption caused by the crash was first communicated at around 11.25am.
The lane is believed to be closed on the exit ramp.
Further details on the crash are not yet known.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted for details.
More to follow.