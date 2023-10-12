News you can trust since 1887
Tinsley Sheffield: Dramatic photo shows maisonette flat blown out by gas explosion caused by bin fire

Police officers say the incident is under investigation.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 12th Oct 2023, 14:58 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 14:58 BST
Emergency services are at a block of flats in Sheffield this afternoon following reports of arson.

They were deployed to St Lawrence Road in Tinsley, Sheffield, at the early hours of this morning (Thursday, October 12).

Scene of a gas explosion in maisonettes at St Lawrence Road in Tinsley, Sheffield.Scene of a gas explosion in maisonettes at St Lawrence Road in Tinsley, Sheffield.
Scene of a gas explosion in maisonettes at St Lawrence Road in Tinsley, Sheffield.
In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said they were called to the scene at 3.40am today. A man, aged 39, is in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Outside a block of flats, which is taped off by the police, damaged windows and a door lay on the ground outside.

Photos from the scene show the extent of the incident, with the interior of a ground-floor maisonette completely visible after the windows and door were blown out. Areas of the exterior brickwork appear to have been blackened by smoke.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "Three fire engines were called at 3.40am this morning to a wheelie bin fire outside a ground floor flat on St Lawrence Road, Tinsley, Sheffield.

"It is believed that this fire damaged a nearby gas pipe which caused an explosion within the property.

"No one was injured and the fire was extinguished by firefighters but the building was later evacuated due to high gas levels within other flats in the property.

"Firefighters had left the scene by 5.17am. The fire is believed to have been set deliberately."

More to follow.

