Tinsley fire: Photos of 'explosion' at Sheffield flats as man, 39, arrested on suspicion of arson

Rumours of a 'gas explosion' erupted after a suspected arson attack at a home in Tinsley.

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 12th Oct 2023, 16:09 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 16:10 BST

A 39-year-old man has been arrested after a maisonette flat in Sheffield was destroyed by a fire.

Emergency services have been at the scene on St Lawrence Road, in Tinsley, since the early hours of this morning following reports of an arson.

Dramatic photos from the scene have shown the extent of the fire which spurred rumours of a 'gas explosion', after the windows and door of a ground-floor maisonette were blown out onto the lawn outside the property.

South Yorkshire Police said: "We were called at around 3.40am earlier today (October 12) to reports of an arson in St Lawrence Road, Sheffield.

"An investigation is ongoing and a 39-year-old man is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life."

The force added that no injuries have been reported, and officers remain at the scene to offer reassurance and support to residents.

A police cordon remains in place around the building and ground work appears to have been undertaken.

Cadent Gas has been approached for comment.

A number of photos have been taken at the site of the incident.

A number of photos have been taken at the site of the incident.

The ground been dug up outside the building.

The ground been dug up outside the building.

The fire is reported to have happened at 3.40am on October 12.

The fire is reported to have happened at 3.40am on October 12.

Scene of a fire in maisonettes at St Lawrence Road in Tinsley, Sheffield.

Scene of a fire in maisonettes at St Lawrence Road in Tinsley, Sheffield.

