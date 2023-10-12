The incident is being treated as a suspected arson attack

A blaze at a property in Tinsley has seen a man arrested on suspicion of arson. Thankfully there have been no reports of injuries, police have confirmed.

South Yorkshire Police said: "We were called at around 3.40am earlier today (October 12) to reports of an arson in St Lawrence Road, Sheffield.

"An investigation is ongoing and a 39-year-old man is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

"No injuries have been reported and our officers remain at the scene to reassure and support residents."

Earlier, we shared a series of photos taken at the scene which showed the extent of the damage to the property.