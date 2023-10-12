News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Ex-Barclays boss fined £1.8m by FCA over misleading links to Epstein
United injury state of play amid another fitness issue ahead of Man U
Dramatic photo show maisonettes blown out after gas explosion
SNP MP defects to Tories after claiming 'toxic and bully treatment'
Drugs ring exposed by investigators and ringleader, 29, jailed
Bernie Ecclestone spared jail time after guilty fraud plea

Tinsley: Man arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life after 'explosion' in Sheffield flats

The incident is being treated as a suspected arson attack

Kirsty Hamilton
By Kirsty Hamilton
Published 12th Oct 2023, 16:33 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A blaze at a property in Tinsley has seen a man arrested on suspicion of arson. Thankfully there have been no reports of injuries, police have confirmed.

South Yorkshire Police said: "We were called at around 3.40am earlier today (October 12) to reports of an arson in St Lawrence Road, Sheffield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

 "An investigation is ongoing and a 39-year-old man is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life.

Most Popular
South Yorkshire Police has confirmed that a man is in police custody following the blaze.South Yorkshire Police has confirmed that a man is in police custody following the blaze.
South Yorkshire Police has confirmed that a man is in police custody following the blaze.

 "No injuries have been reported and our officers remain at the scene to reassure and support residents."

Earlier, we shared a series of photos taken at the scene which showed the extent of the damage to the property.

More to follow.

Related topics:TinsleySheffieldPolice