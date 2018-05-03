Sheffield man jailed for 10 years for burglary branded 'career criminal'

A Sheffield man jailed for 10 years for breaking into an elderly man's home and stealing his car and bank card was once branded a 'career criminal' because of his lengthy record.

Martin Gaffoor, aged 41, was jailed last week alongside 43-year-old Richard Jordan after being found guilty of breaking into the house of a man in his 70s in Mowson Lane, Worrall, last October.

They also attempted to break into two properties nearby.

Gaffoor, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 10 years and Jordan, of Birtlands Crescent, Handsworth, got a six-year stretch.

The Star can reveal that Gaffoor has spent years in and out of prison and in 2005, when he had 123 convictions on his record, including 25 for burglaries carried out to fuel his drug habit, he was described in court as a 'career criminal.

The Recorder of Sheffield at that time, Alan Goldsack, who jailed him for 45 months for handling stolen goods, said he had to be locked up for the 'protection of the public'.

While serving that sentence at HMP Moorland, Doncaster, Gaffoor escaped in February 2007 and was on the run for two months.

He was caught after a dramatic three-hour siege in which armed police with dogs surrounded a flat in Gleadless Valley after he barricaded himself inside.

When he was released from prison at the end of his sentence he went on to commit a terrifying armed robbery in which he tied two students together and stuffed socks in their mouths to silence them while he and an accomplice raided their home.

The crooks broke into the house in South Road, Walkley, while the students were asleep and demanded their cash cards and PIN codes before tying them together with an electrical cable.

Gaffoor, who was carrying a gun, pointed it at one victim's head.

He was jailed for 11 years - later reduced to nine on appeal - after admitting two counts of robbery, false imprisonment and possessing a firearm.

