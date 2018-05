Have your say

A large stash of cannabis and a suspected Taser have been found during a raid on a Sheffield estate.

Police executed a warrant at a property in Manor.

They seized what they described as a 'substantial amount' of cannabis, along with a suspected Taser.

READ MORE: 'Disturbing' cache of weapons found during raid in Sheffield

Officers said they were responding to calls from residents to make targeting drug use and supply a priority.

Police said enquiries are ongoing following the raid.