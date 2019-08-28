Three arrested after shop raid in Sheffield

Three men are in police custody this afternoon after being arrested over a shop raid in Sheffield.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 15:33
Wostenholm Road, Sharrow

The men, aged 28, 37 and 39, were arrested after a burglary at National Newsagents in Wostenholm, Road Sharrow, in the early hours of this morning.

