Three arrested after shop raid in Sheffield
Three men are in police custody this afternoon after being arrested over a shop raid in Sheffield.
By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 28 August, 2019, 15:33
The men, aged 28, 37 and 39, were arrested after a burglary at National Newsagents in Wostenholm, Road Sharrow, in the early hours of this morning.
