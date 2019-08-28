Murder probe continues after new appeals to mark first anniversary of fatal stabbing in Sheffield
Detectives are continuing to investigate a murder in Sheffield one year after a young man was stabbed to death.
South Yorkshire Police marked the first anniversary of the murder of 21-year-old Kavan Brissett with a number of new appeals urging people with information to come forward.
The force also renewed its appeal for help locating 30-year-old Ahmed Farrah, who is believed to hold vital information about the killing.
Kavan was stabbed in a disturbance off Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe, on Tuesday, August 14, 2018 and died in hospital four days later.
The stabbing is being treated as a targeted attack.
Detectives believe wanted man Farrah, who has links to Broomhall and is also known as Reggie, was injured in the same incident as Kavan.
He was treated for facial injuries at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital’s minor injuries clinic on the night Kavan was attacked, and returned to the hospital the following morning but then vanished.
Detectives believe it is possible that Farrah may have fled the country.
It emerged last week that his passport has never been recovered by officers.
A £5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest is available from Crimestoppers.
To mark the anniversary of Kavan’s death, his family issued a statement which read: “We are in the middle of our grieving process but perhaps healing will become easier when Kav is brought some justice.
“We ask that any information that anyone has, no matter how big or small, is handed over to the police as not only could it could be vital to their investigation, but it will help a devastated family find some peace in the midst of chaos.”
Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.
Information can also be passed to the incident room directly on 01709 443507.