Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

He is the face of countless sleepless nights in Sheffield and across the world in the past 40 years. Now, a film crew is asking for help to find him.

A documentary team is asking for Sheffield’s help to find the man behind one of the most nightmarish images ever put to film - ‘The Traffic Warden’ from the 1984 BBC film Threads.

This September will mark 40 years since the BBC2 feature that depicted a world where Sheffield is reduced to rubble by nuclear war and caused sleepless nights in countless households across Britain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But among all the atrocities shown in the film, one has stood out over time as the ‘face’ of Threads’ haunting prediction.

The Traffic Warden appears midway through the picture as a sign order and civility has broken down in the UK following the nuclear attack. His face wrapped in bandages and brandishing a rifle, he is shown harshly policing a detention camp set up at Dore & Totley Tennis Club.

However, despite appearing for all of 20 seconds, a haunting portrait photo of the warden equipped with a gun and a thousand-yard stare was published on the front of the Radio Times in 1984 and has become the enduring face of the film. Despite this, the actor has gone uncredited.

Now, ahead of the 40th anniversary this September, a documentary crew is asking for Sheffield’s help to find The Traffic Warden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This September marks the 40th anniversary of the 1984 BBC film Threads - a harrowing depiction of what could happen if Sheffield and the British Isles were hit by a nuclear bomb. Photo: BBC

Craig Ian Mann is the producer and co-writer of ‘Survivors: The Spectre of Threads’ - an upcoming featurette charting the film’s harrowing impact by speaking with the many actors, extras and makers.

“The Traffic Warden is one of the most horrific bits,” Craig told The Star. “The streets being policed by a traffic warden with an M16 showing law and order has collapsed.

“We’ve spoken to 25 different extras and actors so far, including the director Mick Jackson. We’ve asked every single one of them, ‘do you know who the Traffic Warden is’, and they’ve all said no.”

Now, an appeal to find the warden has gone viral online in Sheffield with Craig and his team asking for any leads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Do you know who played The Traffic Warden in Threads, or know someone who can help? Email what you know to [email protected].

The search by Craig and his team has turned up several clues - including that he may well have been an actual traffic warden.

In 1983, The Star published a casting call for extras to help in the harrowing film, but director Mick Jackson was known to recruit members of the public on the day of filming to make the scenes feel real.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig said: “Mick Jackson said his shirt collar is ‘too clean’ and if he had a chance then he would have made him more dirty for the scene - but it’s possible he was an actual traffic warden who was pulled from the streets while still in his uniform.

“It would be nice to end the documentary with the man himself sitting down in a chair. He would be about 80 years old now we think”

Craig was first exposed to Threads in 2007 as a film student at Sheffield Hallam University.

“It scared the life out of me,” said Craig. “As I’m sure is the case for so many who have seen it, seeing landmarks I see every day get obliterated stays with you.