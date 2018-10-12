Thousands of counterfeit cigarettes seized in crackdown on crime in Barnsley

Thousands of counterfeit cigarettes were seized along with drugs, stolen goods and a knuckleduster in a crackdown on crime in Barnsley.

Officers were out in force in the town on Wednesday as part Operation Duxford, which was aimed at disrupting the activities of organised crime groups, identifying and protecting vulnerable people and tackling ant-social behaviour.

Cigarettes and drugs were seized in a police day of action in Barnsley

South Yorkshire Police worked with a range of agencies including Trading Standards and Barnsley Council and 10 arrests were made.

The force said 8,000 counterfeit cigarettes were seized from two businesses in the town.

Drugs and stolen items were seized during a number of raids.

Chief Inspector Chris Foster, who led the operation, said: “As well as enforcement activity, which removed drugs and weapons from our streets, the biggest part of Operation Duxford is engaging with our community.



“We were able to demonstrate the proactive, positive work we are doing to tackle the issues that most matter to people in Barnsley.



“Throughout the day and into the evening, officers engaged with over 2,400 people, offering crime prevention advice, listening to any concerns they had and explaining more about Operation Duxford and the work officers are doing every single day.”



He added: “Over 8,000 suspected counterfeit cigarettes were seized from two businesses during an operation with Trading Standards.



“We also accompanied the council on a commercial vehicle operation, stopping those who were carrying waste but did not have a waste carriers licence. A total of 26 vehicles were stopped but no offences were identified.



“Our work to keep Barnsley a safe and enjoyable place to live continues every single day and I hope that the day of action demonstrates our commitment to tackling issues that matter most to the local community.



“If you do want to speak to us about something, or if anything is concerning you about crime in your area, please do get in touch with us via 101, our Facebook pages, or pop in to your local police station.”