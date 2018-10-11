Cordon in place outside Sheffield takeaway amid reports of stabbing

A police cordon is in place outside a Sheffield takeaway following reports of a stabbing.

Emergency services are outside Nayab’s Takeaway, on Buchanan Road, Parson Cross, and a cordon is in place.

Police outside Nayab's Takeaway, Parson Cross. Picture: Mat Rickett.

One eyewitness said: “I walked past Nayab’s takeaway on Buchanan Road and a police officer had just pulled up outside, stopped me from walking past the shop and said it was a crime scene.

READ MORE: ‘My family has no forgiveness for you’ – sister of teen stabbed to death in Sheffield street tells killer

“They were chips all over the floor and the police man said: ‘Walk round pal someone's been stabbed.’ It must have just happened there were no ambulance or injured people to be seen.”

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information and is awaiting a response.