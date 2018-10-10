Police officers out in force in crackdown on crime in Barnsley

Police officers are out in force today in a crackdown on crime in Barnsley.

They have been deployed to Barnsley as part of Operation Duxford, with officers focusing on disrupting the activities of organised crime groups, including those dealing drugs.

CRIME: KFC gunman still on the run after armed raid in Sheffield



Partner agencies are involved in the operation to address issues raised by members of the local community.

Police officers involved in an Operation Duxford briefing the last time it was carried out in the town

READ MORE: Man killed in collision in Doncaster

Operation Duxford aims to identify and protect vulnerable people, tackle ant-social behaviour and disrupt organised crime groups.

INVESTIGATION: Police probe into double stabbing in Sheffield suburb continues

Chief Inspector Chris Foster, leading the operation in Barnsley, said: “Officers have already been out conducting intelligence led warrants this morning and further activity is set to continue throughout the rest of the day and well into the evening.



“One of our aims is to disrupt the activities of organised crime groups, particularly in relation to the supply and distribution of drugs. This work will form part of the ongoing week of action across the force looking at the exploitation of vulnerable people, particularly children, in what’s known as ‘county lines’.”



He added: “Today is also about putting additional resources towards addressing issues raised by the local community, identifying any vulnerable people and directing them towards the necessary help and support services.



“We’ll also have specific operations running, including working with Trading Standards to look at issues relating to scrap metal and with the council in relation to counterfeit cigarettes.”

Chf Insp Foster added: “With Halloween and Bonfire Night approaching, we will also be offering crime prevention advice to residents and educating young people about the consequences of anti-social behaviour.



“The work undertaken today, as part of Operation Duxford, forms part of the wider work officers are carrying out every day and I’d encourage people living and working in Barnsley to come and speak to us today.



“If you see us out and about please do come and speak to us about what we’re doing and raise any concerns you may have.”

