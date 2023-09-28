This was the scene at a Sheffield industrial warehouse, as firefighters battled an inferno near Penistone Road.

A plume of smoke was rising from a warehouse after titanium caught light inside, as crews from several fire stations fought the flames at the site, on the other side of Penistone Road to the B&Q store.

An aerial platform ladder could be seen through the smoke as crews worked to deal with the incident.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service issued a statement on the incident, and called on nearby residents to keep windows and doors closed.

They said: "We received the call at 9.53am to reports of a fire in a warehouse on an industrial estate off Penistone Road, Sheffield.

"Six fire engines and one turntable ladder are currently in attendance. We are asking the public to avoid the area and close all windows and doors if you live nearby."

Workers who were leaving the site described the blaze as a shock, and said that they understood no one had been seriously injured, although they said they had heard someone had suffered minor injuries.

One said someone had come into the canteen shouting that there was a fire, and they understood that the titanium burned at around 1,000C.

Despite the fire incident, traffic appeared to be continuing to flow as normal along Penistone Road.

However students at Hillsborough College have been sent home as a result of the fire, according to officials there.

The college issued a statement on its social media platforms announcing the closure. It stated: "Following advice from @syfr we have taken the decision to close Hillsborough Campus for the remainder of today. This is due to a fire in the industrial estate that is located next to the campus. We continue to liaise with @syfr and will provide further updates throughout the day."

1 . Flames Firefighters at an industrial fire on Penistone Road, Sheffield. Picture: David Kessen, National World Photo Sales

2 . Penistone Road fire The view of the fire at a titanium warehouse on Penistone Road, Sheffield, pictured from near the B&B Picture: David Kessen, National World Photo Sales

3 . Fire engines Firefighters at an industrial fire on Penistone Road, Sheffield. Picture: David Kessen, National World Photo Sales