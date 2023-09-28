News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
CPS explain why cop was not prosecuted for 'relationship' with a child
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike

Penistone Road fire Sheffield: Pictures show firefighters at work battling blaze at titanium warehouse

Pictures show firefighters battling major fire at Sheffield industrial building, near Penistone Road

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 28th Sep 2023, 13:34 BST

This was the scene at a Sheffield industrial warehouse, as firefighters battled an inferno near Penistone Road.

A plume of smoke was rising from a warehouse after titanium caught light inside, as crews from several fire stations fought the flames at the site, on the other side of Penistone Road to the B&Q store.

An aerial platform ladder could be seen through the smoke as crews worked to deal with the incident.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service issued a statement on the incident, and called on nearby residents to keep windows and doors closed.

They said: "We received the call at 9.53am to reports of a fire in a warehouse on an industrial estate off Penistone Road, Sheffield.

"Six fire engines and one turntable ladder are currently in attendance. We are asking the public to avoid the area and close all windows and doors if you live nearby."

Workers who were leaving the site described the blaze as a shock, and said that they understood no one had been seriously injured, although they said they had heard someone had suffered minor injuries.

One said someone had come into the canteen shouting that there was a fire, and they understood that the titanium burned at around 1,000C.

Despite the fire incident, traffic appeared to be continuing to flow as normal along Penistone Road.

However students at Hillsborough College have been sent home as a result of the fire, according to officials there.

The college issued a statement on its social media platforms announcing the closure. It stated: "Following advice from @syfr we have taken the decision to close Hillsborough Campus for the remainder of today. This is due to a fire in the industrial estate that is located next to the campus. We continue to liaise with @syfr and will provide further updates throughout the day."

Firefighters at an industrial fire on Penistone Road, Sheffield. Picture: David Kessen, National World

1. Flames

Firefighters at an industrial fire on Penistone Road, Sheffield. Picture: David Kessen, National World

Photo Sales
The view of the fire at a titanium warehouse on Penistone Road, Sheffield, pictured from near the B&B Picture: David Kessen, National World

2. Penistone Road fire

The view of the fire at a titanium warehouse on Penistone Road, Sheffield, pictured from near the B&B Picture: David Kessen, National World

Photo Sales
Firefighters at an industrial fire on Penistone Road, Sheffield. Picture: David Kessen, National World

3. Fire engines

Firefighters at an industrial fire on Penistone Road, Sheffield. Picture: David Kessen, National World

Photo Sales
Firefighters at an industrial fire on Penistone Road, Sheffield. Picture: David Kessen, National World

4. Through smoke

Firefighters at an industrial fire on Penistone Road, Sheffield. Picture: David Kessen, National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldFireWorkWorkersResidentsB&QCollegeSouth Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service