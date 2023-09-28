Penistone Road fire: Hillsborough College closed and residents warned to close windows over industrial blaze
Firefighters urge people to close windows as blaze breaks out at Owlerton, Sheffield
Fire crews have been sent to a blaze in Owlerton, and are currently on the scene. Smoke can be seen from several miles away.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: "Several fire crews are currently at a fire in Owlerton, Sheffield.
"Anyone living near by should close their doors and windows until the smoke clears."
Meanwhile, Hillsborough College has announced it has closed today because of the blaze, which is near the the fire.
It said on social media: Following advice from @syfr we have taken the decision to close Hillsborough Campus for the remainder of today. This is due to a fire in the industrial estate that is located next to the campus. We continue to liaise with @syfr and will provide further updates throughout the day."