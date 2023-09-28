News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
CPS explain why cop was not prosecuted for 'relationship' with a child
Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike

Penistone Road fire: Hillsborough College closed and residents warned to close windows over industrial blaze

Firefighters urge people to close windows as blaze breaks out at Owlerton, Sheffield

By David Kessen
Published 28th Sep 2023, 10:52 BST
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 12:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Residents are being urged to close their windows after a fire broke out in Sheffield this morning.

Fire crews have been sent to a blaze in Owlerton, and are currently on the scene. Smoke can be seen from several miles away.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said in a statement: "Several fire crews are currently at a fire in Owlerton, Sheffield.

Most Popular

"Anyone living near by should close their doors and windows until the smoke clears."

Meanwhile, Hillsborough College has announced it has closed today because of the blaze, which is near the the fire.

It said on social media: Following advice from @syfr we have taken the decision to close Hillsborough Campus for the remainder of today. This is due to a fire in the industrial estate that is located next to the campus. We continue to liaise with @syfr and will provide further updates throughout the day."

Related topics:ResidentsFireSheffield