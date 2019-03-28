Thieves have targeted a cricket club in Sheffield – stealing all the ground maintenance equipment.
They struck at Hallam Cricket Club’s Crimicar Lane ground in Lodge Moor last night.
The club said an alarmed container was raided and ‘totally cleared out’.
In a tweet, the club added: “If anyone hears of any groundsman equipment for sale in suspicious circumstances, please let us know.
“Be vigilant. Also, if anyone has any to lend us, it’d be great.”
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.