Have your say

A police video has been released showing a cannabis factory discovered in a house in Rotherham.

Officers said they forced entry to a house in Ferham after concerns were raised by a gas engineer.

A cannabis factory was found in a property in Ferham, Rotherham

CRIME: Extra police expected on Sheffield estate after reports of shooting

When they entered the property they found that it had been converted into a cannabis farm.

POLICE: Investigations into two stabbings in Sheffield on same night continue

READ MORE: Doncaster man arrested over terrorism offences is released

No other details have yet been released.