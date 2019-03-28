Have your say

Extra police officers are expected on a Sheffield estate today following reports of a shooting in broad daylight.

Officers were called to Shirecliffe Road, Shirecliffe, at around 5pm yesterday following reports that shots had been fired at a car.

Police received reports of a shooting in Shirecliffe yesterday

No other details have yet been released by South Yorkshire Police.

There was a heavy police presence last night and officers are to return to the city estate this morning.

On Sunday, Marcy 17, a gun was fired into a house in Shirecliffe, injuring a woman.

The gun was fired through a window in Musgrave Crescent and a woman in the house at the time was hurt when the glass shattered.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life.

He was later released under investigation.

In August 2009, a takeaway worker was shot dead in Shirecliffe.

Safrajur Jahangir, aged 23 and from Darnall, was shot at point blank range as he pulled up outside a house to deliver a takeaway.

The young businessman, who ran the Spice Hut on Middlewood Road, Hillsborough, had been lured to an address in Scraith Wood Drive by a bogus caller who placed an order for a curry.

Seconds after he pulled up in his silver Vauxhall Corsa, Safrajur was shot twice in what detectives at the time called an 'organised hit' by a gunman lying in wait.

Detectives had believed he was shot as part of a long running feud between two families and seven men were charged.

Six went on trial accused of conspiracy to murder but the case collapsed.

A seventh man was deemed unfit to stand trial.

Anyone with information on the latest incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 686 of March 27.