The Grade II*-listed building on Attercliffe Common dates back to before the Civil War and the siege of Sheffield Castle

Staff at a historic cafe said to be one of Sheffield's 'most haunted' buildings are so spooked that one room has been declared off-limits.

Carbrook Hall is a Grade II*-listed building on Attercliffe Common dating back to before the Civil War and the siege of Sheffield Castle.

It was for many years a pub, which was reputed to be one of Yorkshire's 'most haunted' watering holes, but was recently converted into a drive-thru Starbucks cafe, which opened in 2019.

The ghostly goings-on there have continued since it switched from serving beers to brews of a different nature, according to the building's landlord Sean Fogg.

He told The Star ahead of Halloween how staff still describe hearing children's laughter and a baby crying in the kitchen as they close up for the night.

Doors have been said to mysteriously open by themselves, while large bags of coffee have apparently been knocked over, sending beans spilling onto the floor, with no one around.

But it is a room upstairs, believed to have been the bedroom of former owner Colonel John Bright, which is at the heart of the paranormal activity, according to Mr Fogg.

He said: "Staff have heard the sound of bumps in that room, where a ghost is said to appear by the fireplace, and they won't go in there anymore. That room's been shut permanently.

"I still visit the building quite a lot but I wouldn't go in there alone. A paranormal investigator once visited and said it's full of ghosts, but she said they're good ghosts, even if they are a bit mischievous."

When Carbrook Hall was a pub there were tales of mischievous spirits smashing bottles and even locking customers in the toilets, though they appear to have become a bit more subdued since those days.

Carbrook Hall dates back to at least the 12th century, though the oldest surviving part is believed to have been built in 1620.

It was home to the Blunt family from 1176, and from the late 16th it century belonged to the Bright family.

The leading parliamentarian Colonel John Bright lived there during the English Civil War and it was a key meeting place ahead of the taking of Sheffield Castle in 1644.

The heritage building later became a pub, which closed in 2017, and was damaged in an arson attack before being restored and reopened as a cafe.

Today customers can sip their lattes and cappuccinos while taking in the splendour of the building's magnificent Oak Room, with its intricately carved wood panelling in the original 17th century oak covering three of the walls and the historic stone fireplace still intact.

Mr Fogg has told how he believes the resident ghosts may be connected to the property's military past.

He said: "I understand a lot of the soldiers stationed there would have had their children with them, who would have helped preparing meals.

"It may be that there were children who died there and were buried in the grounds, where there are said to be a lot of soldiers buried."

'Ghosts' in the Oak Room at Carbrook Hall, on Attercliffe Common, Sheffield, taken for a charity sleepover in aid of the Anthony Nolan Bone Marrow Trust in 2001. Pictured are Vanessa Hemingway and Terry Massey

Psychic Gavin Cromwell pictured being filmed by Martin Clowes during a visit to Carbrook Hall, on Attercliffe Common, Sheffield

The old sign at Carbrook Hall in Attercliffe, Sheffield, when it was still a pub