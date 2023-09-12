Police said a 40-year-old man sustained 'significant' head and facial injuries and received medical treatment at the Northern General Hospital.

A man was taken to hospital with 'significant' injuries after police were called to reports of an attack outside a Sheffield pub.

The Royal pub on Market Street in Woodhouse, Sheffield. Police said they received multiple calls reporting that a man had been assaulted outside the pub. Photo: Google

Police said they received multiple calls reporting that a man had been assaulted outside The Royal pub on Market Street, Woodhouse, on Sunday, September 3, at 7pm.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: "The victim, a 40-year-old man, sustained significant head and facial injuries and received medical treatment at the Northern General Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

"Officers investigating the incident arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm. He has been released on bail under investigation."

Police said enquiries were ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the force via its online live chat facility, its online portal or by calling 101, quoting incident number 784 of September 3 when you get in touch. You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 11 or visiting: crimestoppers-uk.org.

Pub briefly closed after reported assault, with manager opening advertised

The Royal posted on its Facebook page on the morning of Monday, September 4, to say: "Apologies to our regulars but The Royal will remain closed for today." It updated customers the following afternoon, Tuesday, September 5, to confirm it was open again and apologise for any convenience. It is not known whether the brief closure was connected in any way to the police incident.

Meanwhile, WJS Pub Group posted on the Monday, September 4, advertising an opening at the pub for a new manager. It described the vacancy as an 'amazing opportunity' to run a 'high income venue in the circa of £10k+ a week' in what it said was a 'turn key opportunity', adding that the position was to start within the next two weeks.