A man was taken to hospital after being attacked and wounded in Sheffield city centre.

Emergency services were called to the bottom of Fargate on Friday afternoon, with several South Yorkshire Police cars and at least two ambulances seen by people near the junction with High Street, at a time when many people were making their way home from work.

Now police have released details of what happened, after they were called out to the incident shortly before 5pm that afternoon.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "We received a call just before 5pm on Friday, September for reports of a man being assaulted on Fargate in Sheffield city centre.

"Emergency services and a man in his 40s was taken to hospital with wounds to his arm. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening."