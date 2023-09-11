News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Drunk man left railway worker 'traumatised' after groping her on train
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Road shut down after reported attempted kidnapping
Killer of missing woman Emily Sanderson admits murder

Fargate 'assault' Sheffield: Man taken to hospital after police and ambulances sent to city centre incident

A man was taken to hospital after being wounded in an afternoon 'attack' at the bottom of Fargate, Sheffield

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:55 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

A man was taken to hospital after being attacked and wounded in Sheffield city centre.

Emergency services were called to the bottom of Fargate on Friday afternoon, with several South Yorkshire Police cars and at least two ambulances seen by people near the junction with High Street, at a time when many people were making their way home from work.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Now police have released details of what happened, after they were called out to the incident shortly before 5pm that afternoon.

Most Popular

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: "We received a call just before 5pm on Friday, September for reports of a man being assaulted on Fargate in Sheffield city centre.

"Emergency services and a man in his 40s was taken to hospital with wounds to his arm. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening."

That part of the city centre is well known, having some high profile shops such as Boots, HMV as well as a McDonalds restaurant.

Related topics:South Yorkshire PoliceHospitalSheffieldFargateYorkshire Ambulance Service