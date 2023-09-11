The decision by police follows further post-mortem examinations that have been carried out over the last 18 months.

A murder probe was launched after Danielle Ejogbamu, aged 33, was pronounced dead in her home in Edenthorpe Dell, Owlthorpe, Sheffield on March 16, 2022.

A post-mortem examination into Danielle’s death was inconclusive, leading to further tests being ordered.

And now, a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson confirmed this morning (Monday, September 11, 2023) that Danielle's death is 'no longer being treated as suspicious' following further post-mortem examinations that have been carried out over the last 18 months.

The SYP spokesperson continued: "There is no evidence to suggest any third-party involvement and as a result, a 33-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action.

"Danielle’s family has been informed and a file is now being prepared for the coroner."

After her death, a number of friends paid tribute to Danielle on Facebook describing Danielle as ‘one of a kind’ and a ‘beautiful, kind, caring person’.