Danielle Ejogbamu: Death of Sheffield mum no longer being treated as 'suspicious,' say police

The decision by police follows further post-mortem examinations that have been carried out over the last 18 months.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:08 BST
A murder probe was launched after Danielle Ejogbamu, aged 33, was pronounced dead in her home in Edenthorpe Dell, Owlthorpe, Sheffield on March 16, 2022.

A post-mortem examination into Danielle’s death was inconclusive, leading to further tests being ordered.

Danielle Ejogbamu, aged 33, was pronounced dead in her home in Edenthorpe Dell, Owlthorpe, Sheffield on March 16, 2022. A police spokesperson confirmed today (Monday, September 11, 2023) that Danielle's death is no longer being treated as 'suspicious'
And now, a South Yorkshire Police (SYP) spokesperson confirmed this morning (Monday, September 11, 2023) that Danielle's death is 'no longer being treated as suspicious' following further post-mortem examinations that have been carried out over the last 18 months.

The SYP spokesperson continued: "There is no evidence to suggest any third-party involvement and as a result, a 33-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released with no further action.

"Danielle’s family has been informed and a file is now being prepared for the coroner."

After her death, a number of friends paid tribute to Danielle on Facebook describing Danielle as ‘one of a kind’ and a ‘beautiful, kind, caring person’.

A GoFundMe page was set up after Danielle’s death to raise money for funeral costs and to help support the three children she left behind.

