A new Greek restaurant is set to replace a former burger joint at Meadowhall.

The Real Greek has applied for a licence to open at unit 56 in The Oasis dining quarter of the Sheffield shopping centre, which was previously home to Handmade Burger Co.

The Real Greek at the Corn Exchange in Manchester. The chain has applied to open a new restaurant at Meadowhall in Sheffield

The Real Greek already has 26 restaurants across the UK, including two in Manchester.

The branch at Manchester's Corn Exhange has an average rating on Google reviews of 3.8 stars. One person called it an 'amazing' place and another said the food was 'delicious', especially the Greek filo custard pie, and the atmosphere 'brought back fond memories of my hometown in Greece'.

Among the most popular items on the menu, based on customer reviews, are the souvlaki wraps, which consist of flatbread filled with chips, fresh tomatoes, red onion and sweet paprika; the moussaka; and the meze, which includes falafel, lamb meatballs and grilled aubergine.

It is not known when the new branch of The Real Greek at Meadowhall is scheduled to open. The firm has not responded to The Star.

Handmade Burger Co had collapsed in 2020 before a number of branches, including the one at Meadowhall, were reopened by a former worker who told The Star how he was taking it back to its roots.