Contractors dug up Sheffield’s main shopping street yesterday - an area paved as part of a £120m revamp to breathe new life into the city centre.

Four workers with a pneumatic drill removed flags outside Greggs and Krispy Kreme on The Moor.

Sheffield City Council’s roadworks website states the job was for Yorkshire Water and could last until Monday, October 20.

Contractors for Yorkshire Water dig a hole outside Greggs on The Moor. | new

It does not state why it was necessary.

A Yorkshire Water statement on the website says: “We are aware of how inconvenient roadworks can be. We carefully plan in the works under strict license (sic) from the local authority to ensure the disruption is kept to a minimum.”

The Moor had a £120m revamp, which included new paving, under previous owner Aberdeen Standard, before it sold up in 2021.

Sheffield City Council’s website states utility companies have a duty to protect newly repaired or rebuilt highways.

Utility firm Northern Powergrid has pledged to reinstate two roads in the city centre which were dug up for repairs.

Temporary asphalt patches have been laid on Rockingham Street and Trippet Lane ahead of full repair this month, the company has said.