Sheffield roadworks: Northern Powergrid responsible for asphalt patches on newly-laid city centre pavement
Northern Powergrid said it had dug up flags in two places on Rockingham Street to repair an underground electricity fault.
A spokesperson added: “Our contractor is waiting for matching paving slabs to arrive to reinstate.
“The asphalt is temporary to provide a safe and level walking surface, whilst allowing it to be easily removed when the replacement flags are installed. Our estimate is mid-October for the works to be complete.”
The patches are outside a Tesco Express and Lynn’s bakery and food shop on the ground floor of Kangaroo Works, a block of flats within the city council’s £470m Heart of the City scheme.
Sheffield City Council issues permits to contractors and utility companies who dig up the street.
Last week a spokesperson said the work was not done by the authority or Amey, its private sector roads contractor.
A similar ‘street scar’ outside a listed building on Trippet Lane was also traced to Northern Powergrid.
The firm told The Star it was a temporary patch while new stone flags were on order and the pavement should be reinstated by October 4.