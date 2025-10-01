Sheffield roadworks: Northern Powergrid responsible for asphalt patches on newly-laid city centre pavement

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 1st Oct 2025, 14:54 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2025, 07:47 BST
A utility firm has said it is behind asphalt patches on a newly-paved Sheffield street - and given a date for a repair.

Northern Powergrid said it had dug up flags in two places on Rockingham Street to repair an underground electricity fault.

A spokesperson added: “Our contractor is waiting for matching paving slabs to arrive to reinstate.

“The asphalt is temporary to provide a safe and level walking surface, whilst allowing it to be easily removed when the replacement flags are installed. Our estimate is mid-October for the works to be complete.”

An asphalt patch outside a Tesco on Rockingham Street.placeholder image
An asphalt patch outside a Tesco on Rockingham Street. | nw

The patches are outside a Tesco Express and Lynn’s bakery and food shop on the ground floor of Kangaroo Works, a block of flats within the city council’s £470m Heart of the City scheme.

Sheffield City Council issues permits to contractors and utility companies who dig up the street.

Asphalt 'street scar' on new pavement on Rockingham Street.placeholder image
Asphalt 'street scar' on new pavement on Rockingham Street. | nw

Last week a spokesperson said the work was not done by the authority or Amey, its private sector roads contractor.

But it did not disclose which organisation did the work.

Northern Powergrid laid asphalt at listed Anglo Works on Trippet Lane after fixing a power cut.placeholder image
Northern Powergrid laid asphalt at listed Anglo Works on Trippet Lane after fixing a power cut. | nw

A similar ‘street scar’ outside a listed building on Trippet Lane was also traced to Northern Powergrid.

The firm told The Star it was a temporary patch while new stone flags were on order and the pavement should be reinstated by October 4.

