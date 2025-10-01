A utility firm has said it is behind asphalt patches on a newly-paved Sheffield street - and given a date for a repair.

Northern Powergrid said it had dug up flags in two places on Rockingham Street to repair an underground electricity fault.

A spokesperson added: “Our contractor is waiting for matching paving slabs to arrive to reinstate.

“The asphalt is temporary to provide a safe and level walking surface, whilst allowing it to be easily removed when the replacement flags are installed. Our estimate is mid-October for the works to be complete.”

The patches are outside a Tesco Express and Lynn’s bakery and food shop on the ground floor of Kangaroo Works, a block of flats within the city council’s £470m Heart of the City scheme.

Sheffield City Council issues permits to contractors and utility companies who dig up the street.

Last week a spokesperson said the work was not done by the authority or Amey, its private sector roads contractor.

But it did not disclose which organisation did the work.

A similar ‘street scar’ outside a listed building on Trippet Lane was also traced to Northern Powergrid.

The firm told The Star it was a temporary patch while new stone flags were on order and the pavement should be reinstated by October 4.