Sheffield roadworks: Mystery of asphalt patches on newly laid pavement in £470m regeneration scheme
Two large asphalt patches have been laid in place of new stone flags on Rockingham Street.
They are outside a Tesco Express and Lynn’s cafe and food shop on the ground floor of Kangaroo Works, a block of flats within the city council’s £470m Heart of the City scheme.
Google Street View images show the work was done after July 2024.
Sheffield City Council issues permits to contractors and utility companies who dig up the street.
A spokesperson said the work was not done by the authority or Amey, its private sector roads contractor. But it did not disclose which organisation did the work.
A similar ‘street scar’ outside a listed building on Trippet Lane was traced to Northern Powergrid.
The firm told The Star it was a temporary patch while new stone flags were on order and the pavement should be reinstated by October 4.