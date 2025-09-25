Mystery surrounds black ‘street scars’ on a newly-paved street in a £470m Sheffield regeneration scheme.

Two large asphalt patches have been laid in place of new stone flags on Rockingham Street.

They are outside a Tesco Express and Lynn’s cafe and food shop on the ground floor of Kangaroo Works, a block of flats within the city council’s £470m Heart of the City scheme.

Asphalt 'street scar' on new pavement on Rockingham Street. | nw

Google Street View images show the work was done after July 2024.

A second asphalt patch on Rockingham Street is outside a Tesco. | nw

Sheffield City Council issues permits to contractors and utility companies who dig up the street.

A spokesperson said the work was not done by the authority or Amey, its private sector roads contractor. But it did not disclose which organisation did the work.

Do you know who it was? Contact [email protected]

Northern Powergrid laid asphalt at listed Anglo Works on Trippet Lane after fixing a power cut. | nw

A similar ‘street scar’ outside a listed building on Trippet Lane was traced to Northern Powergrid.

The firm told The Star it was a temporary patch while new stone flags were on order and the pavement should be reinstated by October 4.