Gatsby bar to close, say bosses, with new plans for the popular site on Division Street, Sheffield

A popular Sheffield bar has announced its closure at the end of the year after 13 years, with new plans for the building.

Gatsby, on Division Street, has announced on its social media pages that it will close for good on New Years Eve.

But the statement hints at a new plan for the building being in the pipeline.

A statement on the bar's Facebook page says: "For over 13 years Gatsby has been a fixture for thousands of people over the years.

"A place for pals, for pints, for tacos, for cocktails but mainly, let’s be honest, for partying.

"It’s time for something new. On NYE Gatsby will close its doors for good. But what comes next is the evolution. Something for Sheffield by Sheffield. Enjoy the last days of Gatsby and we’ll see you on the other side."

The same message has also been posted on the venue's page on X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram

The venue has been known for its late night DJ’s and pints of 'Zombie', as well as its taco. It has also been known for its open mic nights that it hosts.

It was also known throughout the Covid-19 lockdowns, when they started selling takeaway cocktails through a window while indoor restrictions remained in place.

The company which runs the venue, Rockingham Group, was only advertising for bar staff in November.

The firm is a Sheffield based leisure business which runs seven well known venues in the city, including Picture House and Public