This is the first look at a new pub in Sheffield city centre, which has been brought back to life nearly 200 years after it originally opened.

The Foresters has replaced Gatsby cocktail bar on the corner of Division Street and Rockingham Street.

The Foresters, also previously known as the Yorick, originally opened at the site in 1828.

It has been brought back to life by the people behind the award-winning Public cocktail bar, located in the old toilets beneath Sheffield Town Hall.

The pub opened on Thursday, February 15, following a big makeover, with a new green and yellow colour scheme inside and out.

The drinks menu includes a selection of cocktails 'by Public', all priced £10, featuring classics like old fashioned, margarita and daiquiri. There is also a range of beer, wine, whisky and other spirits.

The food menu features a variety of snacks, from sausage rolls and Sheffield fish cakes to oysters, alongside mains including hearty fare such as homity pie, cheeseburgers with 'burger van onions', and Moss valley bacon chop, chips and egg.

There is also a Sunday menu 'coming soon', with roasts including chicken supreme, pork belly and rib of beef, all served with vegetables, a Yorkshire pudding and red wine gravy.

The Gatsby, originally the Great Gatsby, closed at the end of 2023 after 13 years. It was a cocktail bar which served Mexican food, including tacos, and was known for its late-night DJ sets and open mic nights.

Before that, the building had been home to Olive bar and restaurant.

